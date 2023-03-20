LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for a shooting that took place over the weekend in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
According to court documents, 43-year-old Michael Ward was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department on just after 5 a.m. on Friday.
Police say the shooting occurred minutes earlier at rented residence on Greenwood Avenue, near South 28th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his left shoulder.
He was transported to UofL Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, as of Friday. His current condition is not known.
A woman told police that she and the victim had gotten permission from the landlord of the residents to check on items that may have been left by a woman who had recently moved out of one of the rooms.
That now-vacant room was adjacent to Ward's room, according to police.
The woman said Ward came out of his room and accused them of trying to break into the vacant room. She said the victim and Ward then got into an argument, and the victim said, "Well, let's just go outside and handle this like men, if you want to fight."
The woman said that's when Ward shot the victim.
As he was being arrested, Ward allegedly told police that the victim and two other people jumped him and he shot the man out of self defense.
Ward was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
