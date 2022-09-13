LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A carjacking suspect is in critical condition after stealing a car, fleeing, and then shooting himself.
LMPD Spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff said 3rd Division officers responded to a carjacking at the Speedway at Terry Rd. and Greenwood just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Ruoff said police found the car based off a description they were given. The car was unoccupied at the Kroger on New Cut Rd.
The male suspect was found on Southside Drive. Police said he fled on foot behind a building in the 7300 block of Southside Drive where he shot himself.
The man was transported to University Hospital and remains in critical condition.
