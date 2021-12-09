LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Police say a man called the department to tell them he shot someone.
Officers were called to Owenton Avenue on Thursday on a report that a person had been shot.
Once on scene, police found 24-year-old Aundria "Dre" Scott, of Louisville, in the middle of the road with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
Police said while they were investigating the shooting, a man called to say he shot someone.
Camron Green, 21, was arrested. He's now facing murder and tampering with evidence charges.
The investigation remains ongoing.
