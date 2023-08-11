LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect was arrested after shooting at a Louisville Metro Police officer in the Portland neighborhood Friday afternoon.
According to Louisville Metro Police, an officer was shot at but wasn't hit in the area of 24th and Bank streets.
Police said officers were in the area to arrest a homicide suspect when the suspect shot at them.
According to investigators, it happened so fast that officers didn't return fire.
A police cruiser was hit, but no officers were shot. Police said the suspect surrendered immediately and is now in custody.
The identity of the suspect hasn't been released.
This story may be updated.
