LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man turned himself in Monday morning, several days after a deadly hit-and-run in Louisville.
Garry Ellis walked into the Hall of Justice in downtown Louisville with his attorney. The 38-year-old is accused of leaving the scene after the crash.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Global Drive and the Greenbelt Highway.
Police said the vehicle remained at the scene, but the person inside fled.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
Ellis is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.
