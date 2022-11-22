LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man arrested in connection with the murders of two teens in a forest in Delphi, Indiana, may not be the only suspect in the case.

That was revealed by a prosecutor during a Tuesday morning hearing for Delphi suspect Richard Allen, according to a report by FOX 59.

Carroll County Persecutor Nicholas McLeland also gave the judge presiding over the hearing a redacted version of the probable cause affidavit -- the legal document that typically describes in detail the evidence that brought about a suspect's arrest. 

Special Judge Fran Gull will now have to decide whether that redacted document will be unsealed and released at a future time.

One of McLeland's main arguments for keeping the affidavit sealed is the belief that Allen is not the only person involved in the case. McLeland also argued that if an unredacted affidavit was released, witnesses in the investigation could be harassed. 

Witnesses' names are omitted from the redacted version.

During the hearing, the prosecutor presented evidence to support his argument, including a letter from Becky Patty, the grandmother of Libby German, one of the victims, who said she did not want the sensitive information in the investigation being released to the public. McLeland also referenced a Change.org petition that has gathered more than 41,000 signatures of people who say they don't want the documents to be unsealed.

McLeland filed a gag order motion that would bar "parties, counsel, law enforcement officials, court personnel, coroner and family members" from releasing information or "extra-judicial statements" to the public.

Allen was seen at 7:57 a.m. walking into the Carroll County courthouse through a side entrance with his arms and legs in shackles, according to the FOX 59 report. The legs of his orange jumpsuit were visible underneath a coat as he was surrounded by armed officers.

The hearing was over in about 30 minutes.

During the hearing, the judge granted a request by Allen's attorneys for a bail hearing. They argued that they've read the sealed probable cause affidavit and there's no evidence of proof or of a strong "presumption" of guilt. They asked the judge to order that Allen be released on his own recognizance, or that a "reasonable" bail be set.

His bail hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17.

Allen was arrested on Oct. 26 for the 2017 murders of Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams. The Carroll County prosecutor asked a circuit judge to seal the charging documents in the case, a move that is unusual in a murder investigation.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, someone who has been a prominent figure in the Delphi investigation since the girls went missing on Feb. 13, 2017, says he believes the investigation would not be compromised if the probable cause affidavit was unsealed. 

Allen has been charged with two counts of murder.

