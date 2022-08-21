LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Jeffersontown police officers located a stolen vehicle while on patrol in the area of Arbor Point Drive.
When officers tried to stop the vehicle, they said the driver rammed into one of the patrol cars and drove off.
A pursuit ensued but was eventually terminated near Old Shepherdsville Rd and Outer Loop. LMPD 7th Division officers located the stolen vehicle a short time later near Applegate Lane where it was wrecked and unoccupied.
No officers were injured. They are still looking for the suspect.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.