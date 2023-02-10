LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said two people were arrested in connection with a carjacking that took place several weeks ago in Shively.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Chezaria Reliford and 32-year-old Tony Smith are both in custody. Both suspects are charged with first-degree robbery.
Police said the carjacking took place Jan. 30 on Dixie Highway. According to court documents, Reliford said she and an unidentified man (whom police identified as Smith) were stopped by an older man in a vehicle who offered to give them a ride to some apartments on Appleton Lane.
Police said Reliford and Smith instead forced the man to give them his vehicle — a 2015 Jeep Cherokee — at gunpoint, before driving away on Dixie Highway.
The next evening, police spotted Reliford and Smith driving the stolen Jeep northbound on Dixie Highway toward West Broadway, according to an arrest report.
When police began following the vehicle, Reliford stopped and stayed in the driver's seat while Smith jumped out of the passenger's seat and tried to run away. He was eventually apprehended and both were taken into custody.
Both suspects are charged with — among other things — first-degree robbery.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
