LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donnie Stoner, the suspended head football coach at duPont Manual High School accused of having sex with a student, was in court Monday morning after turning himself in.
Stoner, who is also a teacher, pleaded not guilty to charges involving alleged sex with a minor female student.
A District Court judge set his bond at $5,000 cash with home incarceration if paid.
He is charged with sex abuse 1s-degree, rape 3rd-degree and sodomy 3rd-degree.
Police say other charges could be pending.
Stoner's attorney, Rob Eggert, has said he is "confident he (Stoner) will be vindicated," but declined to comment further.
Stoner is accused of having sex with a minor at his home multiple times while he was teaching and coaching at Manual.
The police report claims Stoner also touched the 17-year-old juvenile while in his classroom.
Stoner was "temporarily removed" from his position July 14 as per policies and procedures, a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) spokesperson said at the time.
"Following our policies and procedures, Donnie Stoner has been reassigned to a job location where he will not have contact with children," spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said Friday.
According to the Manual website, Stoner is listed as a credit recovery teacher.
JCPS has not elaborated on why Stoner was removed as coach.
In a letter sent home to parents by Manual athletics director David Zuberer and principal Michael Newman, players and coaches were informed of the coaching change. Josh Gillispie has been named as acting head coach until further notice. Gillispie has been coaching at Manual since 2019.
In 2022, Stoner took over the program and led Manual to a 9-3 record.
Related Stories:
- Suspended duPont Manual football coach wanted for alleged sex with a juvenile student
- duPont Manual football head coach 'temporarily removed' from position
- Donnie Stoner readies for his first 'The Old Rivalry' game as Manual's head coach
- For Donnie and Tyree Stoner, duPont Manual football is family
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.