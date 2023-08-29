LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A SWAT situation in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Tuesday morning ended with at least one person in custody, according to a police spokesman.
The incident took place on Rowan Street, near North 18th Street, according to Sgt. Matt Sanders of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Sanders said a caller reported seeing a man knocking on doors in the area at about 5 a.m. Tuesday. The caller said that man may have been armed with a gun.
Officers were sent to the scene to investigate and allegedly saw a man run into a home that wasn't his.
LMPD's SWAT team was called to the scene and the public was warned to avoid the area.
The suspect eventually came out of the house. Police initially believed he was the only one inside, but Sanders said two more people exited the home on their own.
Their connection to the investigation is unclear, but Sanders said police do not believe they were hostages.
Sanders also said LMPD officers were assisting the FBI with, "a large operation within Jefferson County." Sanders said that investigation involved locations within the Portland neighborhood, as well as near Dixie Highway in LMPD's 3rd Division.
Those investigations are unrelated to the SWAT situation on Rowan, according to Sanders.
