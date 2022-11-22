LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man who carjacked a woman in the Park DuValle neighborhood earlier this month was captured days later after leading officers on a chase.
According to court documents, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 27-year-old Jeffrey Montgomery shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.
Police say the carjacking took place on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Russell Lee Drive and Algonquin Parkway. According to court documents, Montgomery approached a woman, pulled a gun on her and took her vehicle by force.
Police say a short time later, the woman's credit card was used at the Speedway at 4547 Taylorsville Road, near the intersection with Stony Brook Drive.
Officers spotted Montgomery in the stolen car just after 11 a.m. on Monday, driving westbound on Berry Boulevard. When officers tried to stop Montgomery, he allegedly sped off, leading officers through Shively and cutting in and out of traffic. He eventually came to a stop on Russell Lee Drive.
Police say he gave two separate officers a false name.
According to arrest reports, Montgomery matched the description of the suspect given to officers by the victim, who described his facial tattoos. Montgomery also allegedly admitted that the person caught in a surveillance image using the victim's credit card was him.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, fleeing or evading police, giving officers a false name and driving without an operator's license.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
