LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen boy is in the hospital after being shot in Louisville Friday afternoon.

Officers responded on a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Bank Street just before 1 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis. That's in the Portland neighborhood.

Officers didn't find a victim there but were told a teen boy was dropped off at UofL Hospital with a gunshot wound to the elbow.

Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.

