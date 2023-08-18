LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen boy is in the hospital after being shot in Louisville Friday afternoon.
Officers responded on a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Bank Street just before 1 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis. That's in the Portland neighborhood.
Officers didn't find a victim there but were told a teen boy was dropped off at UofL Hospital with a gunshot wound to the elbow.
Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
