LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old male has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting of another teen in Lexington, Kentucky.
Police responded to a shooting on Kingtree Court on Friday night in Lexington, Kentucky, and found a 17-year-old victim dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, according to a report from LEX 18. The suspect, victim and a third person at the scene were in possession of a handgun at the time of the shooting, police said.
The suspect, who was not identified because of his age, faces murder charges and is being held at the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.