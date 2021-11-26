LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old crashed on Thanksgiving after speeding away from police in Madison.
Just after midnight, a Jefferson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Deputy spotted a vehicle that matched the description from an incident the night before.
As the deputy was verifying the vehicle's plate, the driver, Lennon Perry of Madison, sped away.
The deputy decided not to chase Perry.
A short time later, Perry ran off the road and damaged property.
He's charged with resisting police, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
