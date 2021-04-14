LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old boy who was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has died, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported around 3:43 p.m. in the 4500 block of Trumpet Way, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said at the scene. That's not far from the intersection of Cane Run Road and South Crums Lane in the St. Denis neighborhood.
The boy was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, Mitchell said in a statement.
"This is very tragic, another young person suffering like this," Mitchell said at the scene. "Certainly our prayers go to the family. Just senseless things that appear to be happening, and it's just not good for our city, not good for our nation and certainly not good for the people that it effects."
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident but had no suspects as of Wednesday evening, according to Mitchell's statement.
Anyone with any information pertaining to the shooting is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
