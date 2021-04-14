LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in southwest Louisville, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 3:43 p.m. in the 4500 block of Trumpet Way, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said at the scene. That's not far from the intersection of Cane Run Road and South Crums Lane in the St. Dennis neighborhood.
The boy was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, according to Mitchell. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating due to the severity of his injuries, Mitchell said.
"This is very tragic, another young person suffering like this," Mitchell added. "Certainly our prayers go to the family. Just senseless things that appear to be happening, and it's just not good for our city, not good for our nation and certainly not good for the people that it effects."
Police have not said if they have any suspects in the shooting, but detectives were canvassing the surrounding neighborhood for potential witnesses Wednesday afternoon, according to Mitchell.
Anyone with any information pertaining to the shooting is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
This story may be updated.
