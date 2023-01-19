LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
Once on scene, police found a "juvenile male, mid-teens" with a gunshot wound. Police found that the teen was shot during an "altercation" with another family member, Smiley said. He was taken to Norton Children's Hospital to be treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Smiley said the other family member involved was taken to University of Louisville hospital for "treatment of injuries sustained during the altercation." Smiley did not say how old the family member is or whether they had also been shot.
Police have "all parties accounted for" in the case and are not looking for any "outstanding" suspects.
LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit is handling the investigation, which is ongoing.
