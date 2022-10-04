LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy on Tuesday afternoon.
LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lake Heath Drive, which is near East Indian Trial. It was not clear what time the shooting occurred.
On scene, police found a boy who in teens who had been shot, Ruoff said.
The teenager was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to anonymously report it here or by calling 574-LMPD.
