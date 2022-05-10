LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting last month in west Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Denim Miller died early April 22 of a gunshot wound at 1411 Catalpa Street, near Wilson Avenue and South 26th Street, in the Parkland neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police said the shooting happened several hours earlier.
On Tuesday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a 17-year-old is charged with complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree robbery. As a juvenile, his identify wasn't released.
