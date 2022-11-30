LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 5:45 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old who had been shot.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what Mitchell said are non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
