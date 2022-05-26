LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said police responded around 3 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. Police found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was alert and conscious while being taken to University of Louisville Hospital, Ellis said. Police said the gunshot wound appears to be non-life-threatening.
There are no suspects in the custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
