LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage employee at McDonald's on Preston Highway was shot after an attempted robbery on Tuesday night.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of an attempted robbery and shooting at a business on Preston Highway and Indian Trail in Newburg around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said an unknown suspect tried to rob a business. The suspect shot a teenage male in the arm before fleeing the scene.
WDRB's crew at the scene noticed numerous LMPD officers inside the McDonald's at that location, with several police vehicles outside.
Maria Gonzalez, who works across the street, said she heard the gunshot.
"I used to work at the McDonald's, in the past we had somebody break-in and go into the safe," Gonzalez said. "I'm not surprised."
The teenager was alert and conscious as he was taken to University Hospital. Ellis said the boy's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
LMPD's Robbery Unit is leading the investigation and detectives are canvasing the area.
There are no known suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or submit tips through the crime tip portal by clicking here. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
