LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in the Wyandotte neighborhood on Sunday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Sale Avenue around 8:45 p.m.
A 16-year-old teenage girl was found and taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what Mitchell says is non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.