LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood, according to police.
Officers found the teen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when they responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Kahlert Avenue and W. Southern Heights Avenue, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
The girl was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Mitchell said she died from her injuries.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but has no suspects as of Saturday night, according to Mitchell.
