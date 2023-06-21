LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man arrived early Wednesday morning at University of Louisville Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
According to a news release from LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, officers responded around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a ShotSpotter call in the 400 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street, just south of West Jefferson Street, but didn't find a victim.
Officers were then notified that a teenage girl was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. She was alert and conscious when she arrived, Ellis said, and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police don't have any suspects in the case, which will be handled by the department's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Trip portal.
