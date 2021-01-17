LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager is recovering after being shot Sunday evening at McNeely Lake Park.
The teenager, a male, was shot at the park on Cedar Creek Road around 6 p.m., a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said in a news release.
Police said the victim was transported to University Hospital from the park, which is located near Highview in south Louisville, with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
LMPD's Seventh Division is investigating the incident, but no suspects are in custody, according to police.
