LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Cedar Street, near Jefferson Street, around 8:15 p.m. Police found a boy between 16 to 17 years old who had been shot while inside his vehicle.
The teenager was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
