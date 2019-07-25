LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges in connection with the theft of property from the Blue Lick Little League facility earlier this month.
Police arrested 18-year-old Justin Oliver and 19-year-old Beaudean Oliver late Wednesday afternoon. They were arrested after someone saw the 4-wheeler that was stolen from the facility in a Kroger parking lot and called police.
According to court documents, both admitted to their involvement in breaking into the Challis Ford Park near Hillview on July 5. Police say a 4-wheeler worth $3,000 was stolen along with $2,000 in baseball equipment and other property.
A post on the league's Facebook page said the 4-wheeler was recovered, but was heavily damaged. The post also states that most of the equipment is still missing.
Beaudean Oliver is charged with receiving stolen property, and Justin Oliver is charged with burglary.
