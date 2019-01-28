LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens have been charged after police say they threw a large rock, which hit a Kentucky deputy in the face, and caused him to crash his police car.
According to WKYT, it happened Sunday around 4:45 a.m. in Boyle County.
The Boyle County sheriff says a deputy was investigating claims that someone was throwing rocks at passing semis when one went through the deputy's windshield.
The deputy was hit in the face by the rock, which caused him to crash his cruiser. He was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The teens suspected of throwing the rock were located after police received tips. Authorities did not say exactly when and where the teens were arrested.
The teens are charged with assault of a police officer, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident. Police say these are all felony charges.
The teens are being held in Adair County.
