LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens are facing charges after an employee at Iroquois High School was assaulted Thursday afternoon.
A judge entered not guilty pleas for 19-year-old Sheikh Nimo and 18-year-old Halima Abdi in court Friday morning. They're both accused of being part of a group that assaulted the employee.
According to the police report, Nimo and Abdi were told to leave the school, but refused, staying in the halls yelling at staff "and causing alarm to others at school." Both Nimo and Abdi are students at the school.
The alleged assault happened days after a 19-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun to school. He told police he brought the gun to school because he was afraid of being jumped after school.
Both women are charged with assault and criminal trespassing.
