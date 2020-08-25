LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Tennessee man was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, Monday night after police say he was involved in trafficking a 15-year-old girl for sex.
According to court documents, Kentucky State Police received a call from a woman who said she was following a vehicle her missing 15-year-old daughter was in. She told the dispatcher that the car pulled into the parking lot of a Circle K gas station on KY-54 near Owensboro.
Kentucky State Police responded to the scene and removed 40-year-old Steven Hargrove of La Vergne, Tennessee, from the vehicle, as well as the 15-year-old girl.
Police say the teen admitted she had been in a sexual relationship with Hargrove for some time. According to an arrest report, she initially lied to Hargrove about her age, but he later found out she was a minor and continued engaging in sexual relations with her anyway.
Police said that over time, the pair met up for sex in various locations throughout Owensboro and Daviess County — and that Hargrove "passed off" the teen to other men for sex in Kentucky and surrounding states. In exchange, police said the girl told them Hargrove gave her gifts, including money, dogs and other items.
Police say the teen climbed out of her bedroom window and ran away with Hargrove earlier in the day.
Hargrove was arrested by Kentucky State Police and charged with promoting human trafficking. He is currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.