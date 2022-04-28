LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man who kidnapped a 13-year-old girl in Texas was captured in Bardstown, Kentucky, early Thursday morning.
According to court documents, 19-year-old Nathanial Barger was arrested by officers with the Bardstown Police Department at the My Old Kentucky Home Campground just after midnight.
Police say they were notified that the kidnapper and the 13-year-old victim may have been headed to Bardstown, and were in a black SUV with a Texas license plate. An initial report indicated that the SUV was spotted in the parking lot of the Bardstown Walmart, but it was eventually found at the My Old Kentucky Home Campground.
According to court documents, Barger and the 13-year-old were found sleeping in the back of the vehicle. That vehicle had been reported stolen out of Texas, according to police.
Police say Barger and the victim were acquaintances, and Barger had no custodial right to the victim, who had been reported missing.
Barger was arrested on charges of Kidnapping a Minor and Receipt of Stolen Property. He is currently being held in the Nelson County Detention Center.
