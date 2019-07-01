LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana say two meth dealers are out of business thanks to tips from the public.
Forty-year-old Jeffrey Springer and 37-year-old Donald Evans both face several charges, including dealing in and possession of meth. Police say they began investigating the men in March, after getting tips from several people in Paoli.
Following several weeks of investigation, a warrant was issued to search a home in the 3700 block of West County road in Orleans. During they search, they seized "a significant quantity of methamphetamine," cash and several guns.
Neither man was at the home when the warrant was served, but police located one suspect, who was arrested after being pulled over in Lawrence County. Police found the second man in Orleans, at a residence near the intersection of 5th and Adams.
Both Springer and Evans are facing several drug charges. They're being held in the Orange County Detention Center.
