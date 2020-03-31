LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop in Columbus, Indiana, ended with a home being searched and nine people in custody.
It started Monday evening during a traffic stop in Columbus after officers found a rifle and drugs inside a vehicle. Police arrested the two men inside the car: Michael Coleman and Philip Brantley.
Then, when officers searched Coleman's apartment, they found a handgun, heroin and about 20 grams of marijuana. That's when police arrested the seven other people who were inside the apartment.
They were all taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.
