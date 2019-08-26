LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting that killed a man and his infant nephew in Indianapolis on Saturday.
According to a report by Fox 59, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Ivory Smith.
The incident took place just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. That's when officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of North Guilford Avenue in Indianapolis in response to a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found three people shot inside the home. Authorities say 37-year-old William Wilson Jr. and his 3-month-old nephew, Kahdor T. Wilson, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third person -- a 62-year-old woman -- was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Police say she is the mother of William Wilson Jr.
Neighbors told Fox 59 they saw Smith in handcuffs in the back of a police patrol car within minutes of the shooting.
According to court documents, Smith used the address as far back as 2011, during an arrest for battery and resisting law enforcement.
Police say Smith was William Wilson Jr.'s girlfriend.
Anyone with any information on the case should call IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.