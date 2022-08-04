LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pickup truck crashed into an apartment building in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to the crash in the 2000 block of Peabody Lane around 8:30 a.m. Police don't know why the truck hit the building.
Witnesses said the driver fled on the foot, according to police. No one was injured due to the crash.
LMPD's Sixth Division is investigating the incident.
