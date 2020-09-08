LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood, a MetroSafe supervisor confirmed.
The shootings were reported shortly after 12 p.m. in the 600 block of South 35th Street, near West Broadway. Louisville Metro Police officers responding to the area found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, those victims were taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
