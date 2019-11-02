LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A SWAT situation ended with two men behind bars in Louisville.
LMPD's SWAT unit went to a house on South 34th Street, near River Park Drive, around 11 a.m. Friday. According to investigators, two men inside the home were wanted in connection to a Sept. 22 armed robbery.
LMPD's Fugitive unit attempted to establish contact with the men inside the home. The suspects didn't respond, and that's when the SWAT unit was called in to assist.
Police said both men, Jeylani Bakari and Musa Issa, were found in the basement of the home and taken into custody. Both were charged with robbery and burglary. Issa was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
A judge set bonds Saturday for Bakari and Issa at $50,000 full cash each.
Issa told the judge he did not understand what he was accused of, to which the judge responded, "You, along with one known co-defendant and two unknown co-defendants entered the residence of the victims ... by force of handguns. Once inside the victims' residence, you and the co-defendants held the victims at gunpoint by demanding the victims get on the ground. You and the co-defendants took property valued over $500 and left the scene."
Bakari and Issa will be back in court at 1 p.m. Nov. 12.
