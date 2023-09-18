LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville gang members have been charged after a shooting at a Waffle House last month.
On Sept. 4, police said about 2:30 a.m. a woman was shot in the foot after a drive-by shooting at the Waffle House on Fern Valley Road. Police said in a news release video recordings from the restaurant's surveillance cameras identified the two men who fired the weapons.
20-year-old Virgil Jackson and 19-year-old Dacorey Hodges were charged on Monday with federal firearms offenses. Jackson, police said, is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from having a firearm. Police said Hodges is a fugitive and prohibited from having a firearm due to an active felony arrest warrant out of Orange County, California.
Investigators said Jackson is a member of the Jack Gang, and Hodges is a member of Cali to Victory, part of the Victory Park Crips gang.
Both gangs have been identified by law enforcement as violent street gangs operating in Louisville.
Police said they recovered guns and ammunition at Jackson and Hodges' homes.
If convicted, the pair face a maximum of 15 years each in prison.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.