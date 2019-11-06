COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) — Two men robbed a bank in western Columbus on Wednesday afternoon, and police are asking the public for help.
Columbus Police Department said in a news release that two men entered the German American Bank branch at 2310 W. Jonathan Moore Pike at about 12:30 p.m., demanded money from employees and fled a short time later with an undisclosed amount. The bank is about a half mile east of the Interstate 65/State Road 46 interchange.
CPD said that no employees were harmed
Authorities have distributed security camera footage and have asked that anyone with information about the incident all (812)-376-2600.
