LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Two teenagers were killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash near Shawnee Golf Course in west Louisville Sunday night.
Louisville Metro Police Second Division Officers were called to the crash, in the 100 block of Northwestern Parkway, near West Market Street and Shawnee Park just before 8 p.m., according to a news release.
Police believe the Jeep Cherokee, which was driven by a female who is believed to be in her early teens, was traveling southbound on Northwestern Parkway when it veered off the road, striking a light pole and a tree.
The driver and male teenager, whose name is also unknown, were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.
A third passenger, another juvenile male, was also transported to University Hospital with "minor injuries," according to police.
Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokeswoman with LMPD, says the department has confirmed that the vehicle was stolen. They also believe speed played a role in the crash.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
