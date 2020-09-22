LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville’s top healthcare executive said the university had received no notice as of 4 pm Tuesday that a decision in the Breonna Taylor investigation is coming, but that Mayor Greg Fischer’s office and “the state” have "committed" to alert U of L in advance so its downtown community trauma hospital can prepare.
However, Fischer and his interim police chief said earlier Tuesday that even they haven’t been told the timing of the decision.
“We have been in touch and we have gotten commitments from the state and the mayor’s office that if there is going to be any announcement on the Breonna Taylor investigation, that we will get advanced notice so that we can plan associated with that,” U of L Health CEO Tom Miller told colleagues during a public board meeting.
“That doesn’t stop the speculation that somebody knows something, or that somebody heard something, or the paranoia that goes along with, ‘Am I safe?’ Even today there’s been a lot of discussion they’ll be an announcement, and as of 4 o’clock we have gotten no notice from anyone,” Miller said.
Miller acknowledged that Louisville’s interim police chief has declared a state of emergency in the department and that police have restricted vehicle access to the central business district in anticipation of a decision.
But he said those actions appear to be premature as of Tuesday.
“The paranoia on this is far bigger than the circumstances today,” Miller said. “That could change tomorrow, but we are as prepared as we can be because we have had like five dry runs already in preparation for this.”
Miller added that Louisville police set up “a perimeter” around University Hospital on Tuesday and that Gov. Andy Beshear has pledged to deploy National Guard troops around the hospital if needed.
The moves come amid speculation that Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office will this week wrap up its investigation in the March killing of Taylor by police who were serving a search warrant. Cameron and a grand jury will determine whether the officers face criminal charges.
LMPD interim chief Robert Schroeder has said the police department itself hopes for advance notice from Cameron’s office as to a decision, but he can’t be sure it will happen.
“Let me be clear. LMPD does not have any information regarding when the attorney general will be making any announcement,” Schroeder said Tuesday.
Miller did not specify which state officials U of L has been talking to.
Beshear has said he’s in communication with Cameron’s office but he would not elaborate.