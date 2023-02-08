LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- University of Louisville police are looking for suspects after multiple on-campus robberies.
The first robbery occurred in January and the most recent happened Tuesday in broad daylight. In both cases, the suspects were armed with handguns.
This week, campus police alerted students about a potential threat through a mass email.
The message was from U of L's emergency alert system informing students about the two recent armed robberies.
U of L Police Maj. Oscar Chavez says the first robbery happened after a student left an evening class.
"And as he was walking south on Fourth Street, there was a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road," Chavez said. "And as he neared the vehicle, both occupants of that vehicle exited, pointed handguns at him and demanded his phone and wallet."
On Tuesday morning, the same thing happened to a female student.
"A vehicle that was described as a small gold-colored Sedan, drove in behind her, one of the occupants exited that vehicle, presented a firearm and then demanded her phone," Chavez said.
Police say in both cases, the cars were stolen and have been recovered but there's no sign of the suspects or if there's a connection.
As a result, Chavez says they're making some adjustments on campus.
"We are increasing our patrols in the area of Third Street and Fourth Street," he said.
Police say whether it's wallet or a cellphone, it's not worth fighting for.
"I've seen more campus security and police around a lot more now," U of L student Gabby Vasquez said.
Police are also have a message for the entire campus community.
"What we ask our students, staff faculty here is to walk with your head basically on a swivel, looking from side to side," Chavez said.
"I personally have previous martial arts training so I do feel safe, but I don't speak for the whole general population," U of L sophomore Ansam Elberam said. "Hearing that was not a great circumstance for us. On campus was pretty dead."
If you have information about either of the robberies, you can contact U of L Police at 502-852-6111.
