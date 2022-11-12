LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville student was taken to the hospital after being shot on Friday night.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Third Street around 12:15 a.m. That's near UofL's Belknap campus.
University of Louisville sent an email to students saying, "the student was attending the party at a house near Central Avenue."
UofL said several people were asked to leave the party, and a fight happened, which resulted in shots being fired.
Police found a woman who had been shot while she was outside, according to Smiley. Police said she was conscious, alert and talking while being taken to University Hospital.
Smiley said the wound appears to be non-life-threatening.
UofL said the assailants fled the scene, and there was "no imminent threat the campus community."
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.