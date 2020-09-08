LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of two male victims who were shot Tuesday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood has died, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shootings were reported shortly after 12 p.m. in the 600 block of South 35th Street, near West Broadway. Louisville Metro Police officers responding to the area found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff, those victims were both taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Late Tuesday afternoon, Mitchell said one of those two victims had died.
The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
This story will be updated.
