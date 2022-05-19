LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood Thursday evening.
According to officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Second Division officers responded on a reported hit-and-run around 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Louis Coleman Drive, which is near Yung Avenue and South 35th Street.
A WDRB photojournalist at the scene said it happened right outside LMPD's Fourth District Sub Station and Second Division Headquarters.
Ruoff initially said the child was transported to Norton Children's Hospital "in serious but stable condition," but his condition was later downgraded to critical.
"Our Second Division officers that responded to that incident ... they knew that little boy, he rides his bike very frequently by that division so it was a really difficult scene for officers," Ruoff said.
Investigators do not yet have a description of the vehicle that hit the child.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
