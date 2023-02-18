LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Bon Air neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Terrier Court, near Bardstown Road and the Watterson Expressway, around 8:20 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot to death.
Smiley said police are canvassing the area to find witnesses. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
On Sunday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Darionte Coleman.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
