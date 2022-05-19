LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner has identified a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle at an apartment complex in southeast Louisville.
Around 8 p.m. Thursday, Officers found 33-year-old Kevin Sneed Junior "obviously deceased" with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on Fern Ridge Road. That's off Fegenbush Lane near Fern Valley Road and South Hurstbourne Parkway, at the Willow Green Apartments.
As of 10 p.m. Thursday, police did not have any suspects in the case. Ruoff said witnesses reported seeing a vehicle flee the scene, but did not yet have a description of the vehicle.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
