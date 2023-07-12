LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate that escaped police twice during an arrest is back in custody.
Indiana State Police sent out an alert on Tuesday night asking the public to be on alert for a man believed to be armed and dangerous who escaped during his arrest.
Wednesday morning, ISP said Eric James King, 41, of Paoli, Indiana, was taken into custody by the Greene County Sheriff's Office just after 4 a.m.
King was wanted for escape in Martin County.
When troopers tried to arrest King on U.S. 231 in Daviess County on Tuesday, he fled in a vehicle but eventually ran out of gas, ISP said in a news release.
Police said King then managed to get into a police vehicle and used it to ram another police vehicle. He then ran again, police said, and eventually crashed into a field in Greene County.
After a long search, police were unable to find King. ISP said he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
ISP did not give details on what additional charges King may fact.
