LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people are dead after two separate shootings early Sunday morning in Louisville.
Police responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting at Cole's Place, a nightclub on West Kentucky Street, and found a male, age unknown, "suffering from an apparent fatal gunshot wound," Louisville Metro Police spokesman John Bradley said in a statement.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where police said he died.
Bradley said another male, age unknown, was injured in the shooting and was initially taken to Norton Hospital in a private vehicle. Authorities transferred the victim to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.
LMPD as of Sunday morning had no suspects in the shooting and asked anyone with information to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Another shooting was reported just after 4 a.m. Sunday at a home the 5000 block of Margo Avenue, not far from Dixie Highway and Cofer Avenue. Bradley said officers found two victims "suffering from what appeared to be fatal gunshot wounds" inside the home, and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Bradley said LMPD had one person in custody early Sunday morning in connection to the double shooting. The department's Homicide Unit will continue to investigate.
"We believe (at this time) this accounts for all parties involved in the incident," Bradley said in the statement.
LMPD: Several injured in weekend shootings
Bradley said LMPD responded to five nonfatal shootings between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning in addition to the two homicides.
Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers found a male, age unknown, shot in the 1200 block of Vim Drive, near Preston Highway and Park Brook Lane. Bradley said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for "what appears to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound." Sixth Division detectives are investigating.
Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, Bradley said officers responded to a report of a shooting victim who arrived at University of Louisville Hospital by private means. The victim, a male whose age is unknown, told police he was shot "somewhere on Westport Road," Bradley said in a statement. Eighth Division detectives are investigating.
Around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street, Bradley said. At the scene, authorities learned a victim was taken by private means to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for what Bradley said was a "non-life threatening gunshot wound." Second Division detectives are leading the investigation into that shooting.
Bradley said Fourth Division officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the area of Winkler Avenue and South Sixth Street and found a person with "multiple gunshot wounds appearing to be non-life threatening." The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Bradley said officers were sent to the area of Glengarry Road and Brockton Court on "unknown trouble" and found a juvenile who had been shot at the scene. The juvenile was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for injuries Bradley said were not life threatening. Another juvenile arrived at St. Mary's Hospital by private means with "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds related to this incident," Bradley said. Third Division detectives are leading the investigation.
Louisville set a record with 173 criminal homicides and 585 nonfatal shootings in 2020.
